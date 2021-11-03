Henry Ruggs III Released by Raiders After Arrest on Charge of DUI Resulting in Death

Henry Ruggs III Released by Raiders After Arrest on Charge of DUI Resulting in DeathNovember 3, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders announced they released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is facing a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death.
Earlier Tuesday, Las Vegas police announced that they planned to charge the wide receiver in a traffic collision that morning. A deceased person was found inside a Toyota that was on fire, while Ruggs was identified as the driver of a Chevrolet that was involved in the crash.
Police also said he showed visible signs of impairment:
Mick Akers @mickakers
Metro police confirms Henry Ruggs was involved in crash. Says he stayed on the scene and had non-life threatening injuries. Will be charged with DUI resulting in death. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vegas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vegas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#raiders</a> <a href="https://t.co/zmbkYi5SoL">pic.twitter.com/zmbkYi5SoL</a>
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
Las Vegas police say the person who died in the Henry Ruggs crash is a 23-year-old female. Ruggs was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when he collided with her car, which burst into flames, leaving her trapped.<br><br>Ruggs was with his girlfriend and she sustained serious injuries. <a href="https://t.co/6RkSUO0sbm">pic.twitter.com/6RkSUO0sbm</a>
