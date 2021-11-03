Henry Ruggs III Released by Raiders After Arrest on Charge of DUI Resulting in Death

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is facing a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Earlier Tuesday, Las Vegas police announced that they planned to charge the wide receiver in a traffic collision that morning. A deceased person was found inside a Toyota that was on fire, while Ruggs was identified as the driver of a Chevrolet that was involved in the crash.

Police also said he showed visible signs of impairment:

