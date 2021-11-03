Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

0 of 4

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Another week of NFL action has passed, and along with it, the 2021 trade deadline.

Heading into Week 9, the overall fantasy landscape remains largely unchanged. Marlon Mack isn't getting a new starting opportunity away from the Indianapolis Colts. Odell Beckham Jr is still stuck in a Cleveland Browns offense that does not feature him.

Of course, injuries, matchups and player roles do change the week-to-week picture, and we're here to focus on that aspect Below you'll find updated point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for each key position, along with some sleepers and potential waiver-wire targets.

As a reminder, the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on bye this week.