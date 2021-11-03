MLB MVP 2021: Odds and Predictions for NL, AL Awards

1 of 2

AL MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles) -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto) +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200)

There is no question that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a monster of a season.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman did everything a team could ask, hitting for power (his 48 home runs led the major leagues) and also for average, getting on base with an average of .311.

"Vlad's not only hitting with the same power numbers, but he's hitting with more average and getting on base more," Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray said, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. "For me, that makes the case right there. Obviously Ohtani pitches as well, so that gives him a little bit of an upper hand. But if you take the two hitters, you can't argue that Vlad's not better."

But as even Ray said, obviously, Ohtani pitches as well. What the Los Angeles Angels star has accomplished this season hasn't been seen since the likes of Babe Ruth.

His 46 home runs, 100 RBI and a .965 OPS are nothing to sneeze at, and he did it while going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA. In 130.1 innings, he struck out 156 batters.

By season's end, Ohtani led the majors in Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement (9.0) and FanGraphs WAR (8.1).

When it comes down to it, in most any other seasons, Guerrero would have been a shoo-in for the AL award. But Ohtani's clutchness and ability to help the team at a high level as a two-way player are so special and so unprecedented that they simply can't be overlooked.

Prediction: Shohei Ohtani