3 49ers Players Who Need to Step Up Immediately

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With the NFL trade deadline in the past, the San Francisco 49ers are still in a position to compete for a playoff spot.

They head into Week 9 with a 3-4 record after a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. With the Rams and Cardinals sitting at 7-1, the Niners are in on the playoff race, but the margin is slim.

The time to make a deal to boost their odds are over. There is the free-agent market, but finding a difference-maker there at this time of the year is rare.

The best shot San Francisco has at making this a competitive season is simply for more players to step up. Jimmy Garoppolo certainly did Sunday. He went 17-of-28 for 322 yards and ran two scores in with his feet.

Elijah Mitchell ran for over 100 yards for the second week in a row. Both are examples of players who are getting it done to resurrect the team from a shaky start.

Here are three more that need to elevate their game.