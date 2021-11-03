Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

In late 2019, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top-ranked contender Colby Covington engaged in one of the year's best fights. This Saturday, in the main event of UFC 268 in New York City, the pair will run it back with Usman's welterweight belt once again hanging in the balance.

Usman won his first fight with Covington by fifth-round TKO, but the bout was competitive right down to the last blow, with the two wrestling specialists exchanging a dizzying 318 total strikes by the time the referee intervened.

Usman, now widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter competing today, has won three straight since besting Covington, first defeating Jorge Masvidal by decision, then knocking out Gilbert Burns, then knocking out Masvidal in a rematch. Covington, meanwhile, got back on track with a September 2020 TKO victory over Tyron Woodley, but he hasn't fought since.

Since their first fight, both men have also changed training camps. After a lengthy stint at Sanford MMA, Usman now trains under the famed Trevor Wittman. Covington, on the other hand, left his longtime home of American Top Team after feuding with half the fighters who train there, and has settled at MMA Masters.

While Usman and Covington's first fight shed a lot of light on how they match up, a lot has changed in the two years since, meaning their rematch could be full of surprises.

Predicting the exact outcome is as tough an ask as always, but a closer look at their respective games reveals some interesting insights.

