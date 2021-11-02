2021 NFL Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

0 of 8

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has officially passed, and while the event wasn't as full of activity as some might have expected, a few notable names were moved.

The Denver Broncos sent eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. And on Tuesday before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the New York Jets acquired guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from Kansas City.

Of course, some of the biggest buzz to come out of the deadline involved deals that weren't made. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remain with their teams despite plenty of pre-deadline speculation.

Here, we'll dive into some of the noteworthy deals and non-deals and sort out the biggest winners and losers of the 2021 NFL trade deadline.