1 Word to Describe Your NFL Team Right Now: Midseason Edition

Buffalo Bills: Superlative

Statistically, the Bills are the best team in the NFL, fielding the league's No. 1 scoring offense and defense. They had an explicable Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and gambled on a 4th-and-1 that backfired against them in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. However, this squad is a balanced juggernaut that should be favored to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Miami Dolphins: Lost

The Dolphins have no clear direction. They're 1-7 but didn't trade away assets at the deadline, which means the front office may maintain its roster core for the 2022 term. However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, team owner Stephen Ross met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently the subject of 22 lawsuits by women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the starter for now, but the team obviously isn't sold on him.

New England Patriots: Burgeoning

Watch out for the Patriots, who have won three of their past four games with rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center. Even in their past two losses, the Patriots battled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) and Dallas Cowboys (6-1) down to the final drive, the latter matchup ending in overtime. Coming off a road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, New England looks like a playoff contender again.

New York Jets: Random

At 2-5, the Jets have wins over the AFC South division-leading Titans (with a healthy Derrick Henry) and the resurgent Cincinnati Bengals, who went into Week 8 with a 5-2 record. Fourth-year quarterback Mike White helped lead Gang Green to a victory over the Bengals, throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first NFL start. Good luck predicting anything with this team.