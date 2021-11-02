Predicting Every 2021 MLB Gold Glove Award Winner

0 of 18

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

With the World Series coming to a conclusion, MLB postseason award season officially begins on Tuesday with the annual announcement of the Rawlings Gold Glove winners.

The three finalists at each position in each league were announced on Oct. 28, setting the stage for the winners to be announced on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

In the American League, catcher shortstop J.P. Crawford and right fielder Joey Gallo are all up for the award after winning it a year ago. Over in the National League, pitcher Max Fried, second baseman Kolten Wong, third baseman Nolan Arenado, left fielder Tyler O'Neill and right fielder Mookie Betts all have a chance to repeat as winners.

Before the winners are announced, let's take a deep dive into the defensive metrics for each player and pick the most deserving winner among the finalists.

Framing (FRM), Defensive Rating (DEF), Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 Chances (UZR/150) and Outfield Arm Runs (ARM) are all defensive metrics that we used to determine our pick and referenced in the article here. For a further explanation of each metric, take a look at the FanGraphs glossary.

Let the debate begin!