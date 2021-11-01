Waiver Wire Week 9: Justin Fields, Boston Scott Highlight Picks to Know

0 of 3

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Justin Fields had the breakout fantasy football performance we have been waiting for in Week 8.

The rookie Chicago Bears quarterback threw for 175 passing yards and set a single-game career high of 103 rushing yards Sunday. Fields was responsible for two touchdowns in the Bears' loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The promise displayed by Fields is important for the Bears moving forward, but it also matters to fantasy football players.

The number of reliable starting quarterbacks on the waiver wire dwindled Sunday, when Jameis Winston went down with an injury.

Fields is rostered in less than a quarter of Yahoo fantasy football leagues as of Monday morning. That percentage should rise in the coming days as fantasy players search for potential Dak Prescott replacements and a fill-in for Tom Brady during his Week 9 bye.

Chicago's signal-caller should be the hottest name on the waiver wire, but there are a handful of other pickups that you need to know going into Week 9.

Boston Scott surprisingly earned a heavy workload in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield. He could be the answer at the position until Miles Sanders gets healthier.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth also stepped up in the absence of an injured starter, and his Week 8 performance could lead to a wave of waiver-wire pickups.