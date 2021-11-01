Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

0 of 4

Week 8 is almost in the rear view, with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs game the last on the schedule. There were plenty of surprises, a couple of blowouts and some tightening divisional races over the weekend. Unfortunately, there were also some notable injuries.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering a knee injury. Head coach Sean Payton called it a "significant" injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) were among players who also exited early on Sunday. With the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team and the Buccaneers on bye, many managers will be looking to the waiver wire for Week 9.

Here, we'll examine some waiver-wire options to consider, along with Week 9 projections for these potential spot starters and an early look at the point-per-reception (PPR) rankings.