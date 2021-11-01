Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and ProjectionsNovember 1, 2021
Week 8 is almost in the rear view, with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs game the last on the schedule. There were plenty of surprises, a couple of blowouts and some tightening divisional races over the weekend. Unfortunately, there were also some notable injuries.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering a knee injury. Head coach Sean Payton called it a "significant" injury.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) were among players who also exited early on Sunday. With the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team and the Buccaneers on bye, many managers will be looking to the waiver wire for Week 9.
Here, we'll examine some waiver-wire options to consider, along with Week 9 projections for these potential spot starters and an early look at the point-per-reception (PPR) rankings.
Week 9 Flex 40, PPR
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
2. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
14. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
15. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
16. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
17. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
18. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
19. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
20. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
21. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
22. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
23. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
24. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
25. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
26. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
28. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
29. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
30. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
31. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
32. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
33. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
34. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
35. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
36. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
38. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
39. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
40. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, RBs, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell was a popular waiver-wire target following Miles Sanders' ankle injury. However, Gainwell produced just 27 yards on 13 carries, and the Eagles got more production out of Jordan Howard, who was promoted from the practice squad.
"I just see a guy that comes to work every day and does his job every day and prepares our defense," head coach Nick Sirianni said of Howard, per ESPN's Tim McManus.
Howard matched fellow running back Boston Scott with 12 carries and finished with 57 yards and two touchdowns. Scott also found the end zone twice and finished with 60 rushing yards.
Both Scott and Howard should be solid plays in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers came into Week 8 allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Both should also be available.
Scott is rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and four percent of ESPN leagues. Howard is available in 99 percent of Yahoo and 100 percent of ESPN leagues.
Week 9 Projection for Howard: 65 rushing yards, 1 TD
Week 9 Projection for Scott: 55 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were on bye in Week 8, so managers might not have been quick to jump on rookie wideout Rashod Bateman. He remains rostered in only 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 20 percent of ESPN leagues.
This should change heading into Week 9, as Bateman has been a notable piece of the Ravens offense since making his debut in Week 6. He caught four passes for 29 yards in his first NFL outing. He caught three for 80 yards in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With a full two weeks to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings, Bateman could be in line for a breakout fantasy performance.
Minnesota has been good at limiting opposing wideouts—it had allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position entering Sunday night—but Baltimore is not quite the run-heavy team it has been in years past.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on pace for 546 passing attempts this season, 145 more than his previous career-high. With the Vikings offense potent enough to keep Baltimore passing, Bateman should get plenty of opportunities.
Week 9 Projection: 5 receptions, 78 yards, 1 TD
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
The Giants have yet to play in Week 8, so we'll have to see how tight end Evan Engram performs and whether he makes it out of the game healthy. However, heading into Monday night, injuries make Engram an intriguing waiver-wire target.
Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay will both be out against the Chiefs, while Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable. Go ahead and put in a waiver claim now, because if Engram goes off against a bad Kansas City defense, he'll be a popular Tuesday morning pick.
Engram was solid in Week 7, catching six of eight targets for 44 yards. That should be considered his floor against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Las Vegas came into Week 8 tied for the most fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
Managers who have T.J. Hockenson on bye in Week 9 should place Engram at the top of their waiver-wire wish list. He is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
Week 9 Projection: 7 receptions, 78 receiving yards
*Fantasy roster information and points against from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.