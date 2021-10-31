Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy FootballNovember 1, 2021
Before rushing to the waiver wire for quarterback Mike White, take a deep breath and think about your options for Week 9 and the remainder of the season.
While White looked impressive against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. We know he's not the New York Jets' starter once rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returns from a knee injury. Gang Green didn't place their first-year signal-caller on injured reserve, which means he could come back sooner than later.
Heading into the second half of the 2021 campaign, fantasy managers should think about their long-term options. As for streamers, several players have better matchups than White, who will face the Indianapolis Colts' 13th-ranked pass defense on a short week.
Let's take an early look at potential breakout pickups and fantasy tips for Week 9. All selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups for Week 9
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets (56 percent rostered)
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans (36 percent rostered)
Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (37 percent rostered)
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers (19 percent rostered)
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings (30 percent rostered)
Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans (12 percent rostered)
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens (25 percent rostered)
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears (10 percent rostered)
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Who says the Philadelphia Eagles don't run the ball enough? They had the luxury of cruising to a 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions but built that lead with their ground attack. Boston Scott and Jordan Howard scored four of the club's five touchdowns Sunday.
Scott rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He's a must-have player while Miles Sanders recovers from an ankle sprain on injured reserve. Howard, who ran for 57 yards and two scores on 12 carries, should also have some traction in leagues with bigger rosters.
Nevertheless, Scott scored the Eagles' first touchdown and broke away for the longest run among the running backs (19 yards). Rookie fifth-rounder Kenneth Gainwell led Philadelphia in rush attempts (13), but he only finished with 27 yards on the ground.
In Week 9, the Eagles will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the most rushing yards going into Sunday's games. Scott has a chance to post big numbers in a favorable matchup.
Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Wideout Van Jefferson saw a recent bump in his targets share with 13 over the past two weeks, converting those looks into seven receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. In Week 7, he played a career-high 94 percent of the offensive snaps.
Jefferson should continue to see a steady flow of targets while on the field for a majority of the snaps through the remainder of the season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams have granted DeSean Jackson permission to seek a trade. In one way or another, the club will likely part ways with the big-play wideout in the coming days, which will allow Jefferson to develop in a bigger role as part of the passing attack.
Averaging 16.3 yards per reception, Jefferson has boom potential in a WR3 or flex spot. In Week 9, he'll face the Tennessee Titans, who allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers going into Sunday games.
Fantasy Tip: Take a Long-Shot Look at RB Mark Ingram II
The New Orleans Saints acquired Mark Ingram II from the Houston Texans, reuniting him with running back Alvin Kamara. The tandem played together between the 2017 and 2018 terms, and their synergy worked well in the backfield. In 2017, both tailbacks earned Pro Bowl nods.
At 31 years old, Ingram may have lost a step, but he'll likely take over early-down responsibilities, which would drop Kamara's rush attempts closer to his average (12-13 carries) between the 2018 and 2020 terms.
Ingram didn't have a big role in Sunday's contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging just two catches for 25 yards in addition to six carries for 27 yards, but he should see more touches for a team that desperately needs offensive playmakers. Remember, wideout Michael Thomas, who's yet to make his season debut, is on injured reserve and recovering from ankle surgery.
Quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury and exited on a cart in the second quarter of Sunday's game. The offense may have to lean on a conservative approach with Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill, once he returns from a concussion, under center.
After a matchup with the Buccaneers who allowed the fewest rushing yards going into Week 8, Ingram will have a much softer matchup against the Atlanta Falcons' 19th-ranked run defense next week.
Look Past Carson Wentz's Boneheaded Mistakes, Add Him
Yes, Carson Wentz made some awful mistakes in the Indianapolis Colts' 34-31 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, throwing a pick-six within two yards of his team's end zone and an interception in the extra period.
However, Wentz still threw for 231 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions with a below-average pass-catching group aside from wideout Michael Pittman Jr.
Oft-injured wide receiver T.Y. Hilton exited Sunday's game with a concussion, so the Colts may make a move for a pass-catcher before the trade deadline. Even if they don't, Wentz has some good matchups coming up in the next few weeks.
Wentz will go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 12) and the Houston Texans (Week 13), three teams with pass defenses that ranked 20th or worse going into Week 8. On a short week in a Thursday game, he'll play the New York Jets, who gave up three passing scores to the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-31 win Sunday.
As a fantasy manager, you're looking for high-end player production regardless of a team's wins and losses in the standings. Despite the Colts' 3-5 record, Wentz has posted solid fantasy lines in recent weeks and should continue to do so through early December.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and Fantasy Football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.