Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Before rushing to the waiver wire for quarterback Mike White, take a deep breath and think about your options for Week 9 and the remainder of the season.

While White looked impressive against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. We know he's not the New York Jets' starter once rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returns from a knee injury. Gang Green didn't place their first-year signal-caller on injured reserve, which means he could come back sooner than later.

Heading into the second half of the 2021 campaign, fantasy managers should think about their long-term options. As for streamers, several players have better matchups than White, who will face the Indianapolis Colts' 13th-ranked pass defense on a short week.

Let's take an early look at potential breakout pickups and fantasy tips for Week 9. All selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.