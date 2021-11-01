Former Top Draft Picks with Untapped Potential NFL Teams Should Target in Trades

0 of 5

David Richard/Associated Press

While the NFL trade deadline spotlight zeroes in on the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson, the trade block might see some former high draft picks on the move, too.

For the underwhelming players that teams took with premium draft capital, the fit just hasn't worked out. While their production hasn't matched expectations, contenders and rebuilders alike might see some upside that suggests the player could realize their potential in a new environment.

We'll restrict this list to as far back as the 2017 draft to keep things recent and involve former first-rounders on the final year of their rookie deals after fifth-year options.

Here's a look at former first- and second-round draft picks teams should target on the deadline before Tuesday's cutoff.