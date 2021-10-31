6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 267

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 267 went down on Saturday, and because it emanated from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, it aired during the day in North America.

What a day of fights it turned out to be.

In the UFC 267 main event, 42-year-old light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira turned back the clock with a title-winning submission win over Poland's Jan Blachowicz. In victory, Teixeira became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.

In the UFC 267 co-main event, the bantamweight division got a dose of clarity, as Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen battled for the interim title. After five thrilling rounds, Russia's Yan was named the victor by unanimous decision, beginning his second reign as a UFC champion.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed a pair of submission victories from surging Russian contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev, who defeated Li Jingliang and Dan Hooker, respectively. We also saw two Russian big boys come out on top via decision, as light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev defeated Volkan Oezdemir and heavyweight star Alexander Volkov out-hustled Marcin Tybura.

It was a card that lived up to all of the pre-fight hype and, better still, opened the door to a number of compelling matchups. Here are six we're hoping to see once the dust has settled.