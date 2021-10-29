WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 29

2 of 2

Credit: WWE

SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair kicked off the evening's broadcast with a promo in which she brought up last week's "drama" before turning her attention to Sasha Banks. The Boss interrupted the proceedings before Shotzi made her presence felt, challenging The Queen to a match against an opponent she has yet to defeat.

Following a short commercial break, the Ballsy Badass of WWE squared off with the measuring stick in the women's division, looking to boost her stock by scoring a massive upset. After a brief exchange, Flair tripped Shotzi off, dropping her back- and neck-first on the top rope.

The babyface found herself on the defensive, forced to thwart the pinpoint offense of her opponent through a second timeout.

Back from the break, Shotzi scaled the ropes and caught Flair with a top-rope hurricanrana for a close two-count. She delivered a double chicken wing suplex for another near-fall but was caught charging into the ropes. A moonsault from Flair missed but a follow-up landed for a two-count. The Queen delivered Natural Selection to score the hard-fought victory.

After the match, a frustrated Shotzi attacked Banks, unloading on the Boss and leaving her lying in the corner of the ring.

Result

Flair defeated Shotzi

Grade

A

Analysis

The second episode of the new era of SmackDown has brought with it a heel turn for Shotzi that capped off a breakthrough performance. Her ring work was strong as she hung in with the top star in women's wrestling. Her promo before that was one of her best to date and the intensity displayed during the heel turn, in which she completely womanhandled Banks, was excellent.

Shotzi was given a prime opportunity to make herself a star and she did, having the fans completely behind her during the match with Flair, only to turn her back on those supporters and Banks herself.

This was a segment where a new star shined and more importantly, something actually happened rather than happening for the sake of happening. Kudos to the creative team for this entire thing, which suddenly injected life into the blue brand's women's division and proved it doesn't necessarily have to revolve around Banks and Flair all the time.