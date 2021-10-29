3 Takeaways from Cardinals' Week 8 Loss

1 of 3

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Murray's interception on the Cardinals' final offensive play was his first in the red zone this season. However, it wasn't a bad throw. It just seemed that Green didn't know it was coming. But it was also far from the only mistake that Arizona made during this game.

The Packers had a 10-7 lead at halftime after Mason Crosby kicked a 21-yard field goal with six minutes, 24 seconds to go in the second quarter. Green Bay was only that close to the end zone because Arizona's Rondale Moore muffed a punt that was recovered by the Packers at the Cardinals' three-yard line.

Arizona then gave Green Bay great field position early in the second half as Murray was intercepted on the Cardinals' opening drive of the third quarter. The Packers took over in the red zone, then they grabbed a 17-7 lead five plays later when Aaron Rodgers threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb.

Without those earlier mistakes, Arizona may not have been in a position in which it needed a final drive to try to either tie or win the game. For the most part, these types of errors haven't occurred for the Cardinals this season. And if they hope to get back on track, they'll need to make sure this isn't a recurring theme.

"We knew [adversity] would come at some point," Murray said, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. "We fought the whole game. We just came up short. If we make the last play, we're not talking about this."