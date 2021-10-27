3 Players That Packers Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 27, 2021
3 Players That Packers Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers sit in one of the toughest situations in the NFL right now.
Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of the Thursday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.
Aaron Rodgers might be shorthanded for the clash of NFC powers, but that might not be the only game in which he needs more receiving help this season.
Green Bay is once again in a position to make a Super Bowl run, and it could use another offensive weapon or two to compete with the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Packers can improve at wide receiver before the November 2 trade deadline through a few potential deals.
Brandin Cooks
After Adams, the Packers have a steep drop off in receiving production. Adams has 744 receiving yards and no other player has over 200 receiving yards.
Lazard performed well in the No. 2 role in Week 7’s win over the Washington Football Team, but the Packers need more overall consistency from that roster spot.
That is where Brandin Cooks comes into the picture. The Houston Texans are going nowhere and the Packers could raid their depth chart for a player that puts them into the Super Bowl.
Cooks has 502 receiving yards off 45 catches in an offense that struggled mightily once Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury and Davis Mills took over as the starter.
Houston is 1-6 and it could get blown out again in Week 8 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Texans should be one of the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline and the Packers should pursue Cooks.
Even if Adams plays on Thursday, the Packers do not have much depth behind him and it has shown through seven weeks. Adding another No. 1-quality wide receiver would do wonders to matchup with Tampa Bay and Arizona’s units when the postseason rolls around.
Michael Gallup
The more unorthodox trade approach the Packers can take at wide receiver is to negotiate with another division leader.
Michael Gallup is third on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.
Gallup is set to return to practice this week after he suffered a calf injury in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas might not be willing to trade with a fellow Super Bowl contender in the NFC, but the Packers should at least ask to see what the price is.
Gallup is two years removed from a 1,000-yard season and he likely will not receive an abundance of targets each week with Cooper and Lamb in the fold and Cedrick Wilson developing into a nice depth piece for the Cowboys.
Gallup would be the clear No. 2 behind Adams in Green Bay and he would bridge the gap in experience between the top wideout and Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and others.
It seems unlikely on the surface, but the Packers will not know if the move is possible unless they ask the Cowboys.
Kyle Fuller
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos “received trade calls prior to the season” about cornerback Kyle Fuller.
Fuller should be one of the top defensive names on the trade market since his playing time has diminished in Denver.
Green Bay received solid contributions from Kevin King, Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan and others with Jaire Alexander on the injured reserve, but it never hurts to upgrade a position of need.
The Packers should have plenty of familiarity with Fuller, who spent all of his career with the Chicago Bears before moving to Denver this offseason.
Fuller would improve Green Bay’s secondary depth and also ease concerns about that position being an issue in the playoff again.
Green Bay addressed its poor secondary play in the NFC Championship Game by drafting Stokes in the first round, but with Alexander out, another move is required to shore up a position that will be tested by all of the other Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.