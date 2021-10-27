3 Players That Packers Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers sit in one of the toughest situations in the NFL right now.

Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of the Thursday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Aaron Rodgers might be shorthanded for the clash of NFC powers, but that might not be the only game in which he needs more receiving help this season.

Green Bay is once again in a position to make a Super Bowl run, and it could use another offensive weapon or two to compete with the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers can improve at wide receiver before the November 2 trade deadline through a few potential deals.