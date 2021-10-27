3 Players That Bears Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

3 Players That Bears Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 27, 2021
The last two weeks have been Exhibit A and Exhibit B as to why the Chicago Bears should be sellers at the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.
The last two weeks have seen the Bears go from 3-2 to 3-4 with a 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 10-point loss to the division rival Green Bay Packers. It's endemic of a roster that is stuck between carrying a lot of expensive veterans, a rookie quarterback in the first year of his deal and a head coach who is likely on his last season with the team.
In short, the Bears are in no position to be looking to add to their roster. Instead, they should be looking to be selling at the deadline.
General manager Ryan Pace's job security might not be all that great, but it's still in his best interest to do what's best for the franchise.
That means selling off some veterans who could be useful somewhere else in hopes of adding some draft picks or young players who could contribute over the next four years. Here are three they should be marketing to other teams.
WR Allen Robinson II
Allen Robinson II should be shooting up flares in search of someone to come rescue him.
Throughout his career, the receiver has posted 1,000-yard seasons with the likes of Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles throwing him the ball. Yet, he can't seem to enjoy his usual success with Justin Fields at the helm.
Robinson is on pace to have just over 50 catches and 500 yards with two touchdowns. That would be his worst healthy season by a considerable margin.
Fields has demonstrated that he prefers Darnell Mooney and perhaps the second-year player has surpassed Robinson.
Regardless, it would be best for the Bears to move on from the wide receiver. He is playing on the franchise tag and can't be excited about returning to the Windy City. He would be a huge addition for a playoff team looking to add punch to their passing attack.
DT Akiem Hicks
Hicks profiles as a perfect trade chip for the Bears. The 32-year-old isn't going to be around at the peak of the Justin Fields window. They should be looking to compete during his rookie contract, and his age is going to be a concern.
Yet, he still has enough in the tank to offer help where several teams need it. The 6'5" 335-pound defensive tackle can play multiple alignments on the defensive front and offers just enough pass rush to go with his run-stopping skills to make a defensive line better.
The Chargers, for instance, who have one of the worst run defenses in the league could be a perfect fit.
Hicks' contract is set to expire at the end of the season. His age makes him less than a sure bet to garner the kind of contract that would bring back the Bears a good compensatory pick.
Their best move may be to send the veteran elsewhere and add to their arsenal of draft picks.
Edge Robert Quinn
Trading Robert Quinn is a long shot, but it would be a big win for the Bears going forward. The Bears are short on two things moving forward: cap space and draft capital. Trading Quinn could help them in both categories.
Quinn brings an in-demand skill set. He's only half a sack behind Khalil Mack for the team lead with 5.5 and still produces at a high level. There are several teams who could use another legitimate pass-rushing threat.
The problem is his massive contract. Quinn is on the books for another three seasons which will take him to his age-34 season. There is an out next season, but it would still cost $12 million in dead cap charges, per Spotrac.
Still, if the Bears make Quinn available, he will be the best pass-rusher available on the market. If the Bears can generate some interest, they could add some picks in the 2022 draft. They only have five selections right now.