3 Players That Bears Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The last two weeks have been Exhibit A and Exhibit B as to why the Chicago Bears should be sellers at the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

The last two weeks have seen the Bears go from 3-2 to 3-4 with a 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 10-point loss to the division rival Green Bay Packers. It's endemic of a roster that is stuck between carrying a lot of expensive veterans, a rookie quarterback in the first year of his deal and a head coach who is likely on his last season with the team.

In short, the Bears are in no position to be looking to add to their roster. Instead, they should be looking to be selling at the deadline.

General manager Ryan Pace's job security might not be all that great, but it's still in his best interest to do what's best for the franchise.

That means selling off some veterans who could be useful somewhere else in hopes of adding some draft picks or young players who could contribute over the next four years. Here are three they should be marketing to other teams.