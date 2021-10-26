WWE vs. AEW: Which Has the Better Main Event Scene Right Now?

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Since its inception in January 2019, AEW's biggest competitor has been WWE. The company has taken several not-so-subtle shots at the pro wrestling juggernaut, but that's largely because it is considered the top dog in the industry.

WWE is everyone's biggest competitor whether they acknowledge it or not. When most people think of professional wrestling, they mention the company because of the brand recognition it has cultivated. So, any new alternatives to Vince McMahon and Co. will have to establish themselves as a drastically different entity.

For that reason, AEW has made some strides to assert itself next to the industry's focal point. Nevertheless, there will always be comparisons between the two. It's unavoidable because WWE has been so successful for so long.

This has made for some often tiresome discourse between fans of both companies, but that's the name of the game. Either you're an Xbox or PlayStation guy, or a Marvel or DC fan. Regardless, there will always be contention between popular fanbases even though our preferences are subjective.

If you're tired of the usual tribalism online, this may not be the article for you. However, it's fair to analyze how well the two have created their interesting main event scenes this year.