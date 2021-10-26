WWE vs. AEW: Which Has the Better Main Event Scene Right Now?October 26, 2021
Since its inception in January 2019, AEW's biggest competitor has been WWE. The company has taken several not-so-subtle shots at the pro wrestling juggernaut, but that's largely because it is considered the top dog in the industry.
WWE is everyone's biggest competitor whether they acknowledge it or not. When most people think of professional wrestling, they mention the company because of the brand recognition it has cultivated. So, any new alternatives to Vince McMahon and Co. will have to establish themselves as a drastically different entity.
For that reason, AEW has made some strides to assert itself next to the industry's focal point. Nevertheless, there will always be comparisons between the two. It's unavoidable because WWE has been so successful for so long.
This has made for some often tiresome discourse between fans of both companies, but that's the name of the game. Either you're an Xbox or PlayStation guy, or a Marvel or DC fan. Regardless, there will always be contention between popular fanbases even though our preferences are subjective.
If you're tired of the usual tribalism online, this may not be the article for you. However, it's fair to analyze how well the two have created their interesting main event scenes this year.
AEW Can Boast a Robust Roster of in-Ring Competitors
At the beginning of 2020, WWE hosted the most impressive collection of talent in the history of the company. Since last April, the industry's top destination has cut over 100 Superstars, but it still has a wealth of first-rate wrestlers.
When considering which company has the best headliners, the sheer size of WWE's roster was its biggest strength. However, AEW is catching up in this category faster than many fans may think because of some impactful acquisitions over the last year.
It's still tough to debate that names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Sasha Banks aren't the cream of the crop. However, a roster that can boast Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and The Young Bucks is every indie wrestling fan's dream lineup.
It's also clear that the new company has effectively scouted the future such as Jungle Boy, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. Further to this, Tony Khan has consistently recruited some of the hottest up-and-coming independent wrestlers like Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.
WWE still has some of the best competitors and an ample stash of potential diamonds in the rough via its development brands. Nevertheless, AEW has assembled one of the most exciting groups of talent in some time.
This is the closest category, but AEW gets the slight edge because of its growth over the last year. The Elite has also made high-quality matches its most prominent selling point, so its roster is carefully constructed to fit the intended presentation.
Regardless, fans of both companies are lucky to see so many high-caliber wrestlers competing every week. This is a golden era for professional wrestling.
WWE's Diverse World Title Picture
Although AEW has a slight advantage right now due to positive buzz, its biggest flaw is a lack of people of color who consistently compete in main events.
Its roster is extremely diverse, and the organization has made several commendable advancements like crowning the first transgender women's world champion in the United States in 2020. Still, there doesn't appear to have been a concerted effort to promote Black wrestlers or many other performers from underrepresented groups or communities at the top of its card.
It's a criticism that has picked up steam online recently. Of course, diversity is a complex subject that shouldn't lead to meeting quotas or reductive advocacy for either company. After all, the pro wrestling industry hasn't been historically as inclusive as other forms of entertainment.
WWE has excelled in this department, though, naming three Black world champions over the last three years. The company has also made it a point to showcase women in top spots more often than its competition.
As such, two matches featuring women have headlined its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. AEW has slowly made strides here, as well. Allowing Britt Baker and Ruby Soho to close Grand Slam's first night in front of its largest live audience was a step in the right direction.
Both companies can and should do more to create a diverse main event scene. WWE isn't without its failings when it comes to representation, but it should be applauded for progressing past some of its well-documented history.
Some notable up-and-comers could ascend to the top of AEW's world title picture eventually. Still, it's hard not to see this glaring difference when Big E is riding high following his win over Bobby Lashley.
AEW's Commitment to Creating Believable Competition
AEW has done a great job at giving its programming legitimate stakes and a level field of competition. Wins and losses matter thanks to its ranking system, and viewers are usually given a clear understanding of how someone earned a title shot.
This is often the biggest knock against WWE's formula of progressing storylines or naming No. 1 contenders. Zelina Vega can go on a losing streak and still end up in the pool of competitors for the Queen's Crown tournament.
Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor can lose high-profile matches at the last pay-per-view event and call out a reigning champion days later. This makes many of the weekly conflicts appear inconsequential and fosters an environment where internal logic doesn't exist.
Such haphazard storytelling makes it difficult to invest in someone's rise to the top, which has hampered many of WWE's babyface characters. The company also doesn't spend enough time building up credible challengers for its champions or obtainable goals for wrestlers who aren't in the title picture.
Adam Page's quest to become AEW world champion is more compelling than any recent WWE storyline around an upcoming contender. Fans have followed his journey over the last two years, and his development has gone through clear peaks and valleys.
We've been there for the entire ride, and it never came off as contrived or random. Viewers could follow his winning streaks and track his crushing failure. This dynamic has made most of AEW's flagbearers riveting.
WWE Still Has the Most Star Power
We can make many strong arguments about AEW's booking process or get into which company has the better matches. However, WWE is still the biggest stage for pro wrestling in the world.
Competing at WrestleMania is the height of success for most wrestlers because the company has the largest established audience in the industry. Superstars gain more exposure because of its global reach than any of its smaller competitors can provide.
As such, more viewers or casual fans know who Reigns is as opposed to someone like Omega. This access to mainstream outlets and broader dissemination makes it easier for WWE to create household names like Becky Lynch.
Yes, CM Punk gives AEW a massive star who can appear in different circles and draw the attention of ESPN. However, the relatively new alternative is behind WWE in star power.
Most of AEW's top main eventers cater to a niche crowd, while WWE continues to seek out a bigger footprint as an entertainment conglomerate. For better or worse, it remains synonymous with professional wrestling outside the bubble of hardcore fans, and that makes its main event scene look like the major league.
The Verdict
Although WWE is still an industry leader, AEW's main event picture is much more entertaining.
Hangman's long-term storyline and the current world eliminator tournament are a testament to its ability to create engaging challengers as well as strong champions. If Page realizes his dream to become a world champion, he will have to face Jon Moxley or Danielson immediately.
The Tribal Chief has been a phenomenal top star during his reign, but no one looks like a believable threat to his dominant run with the title. If Brock Lesnar is the closest option, that doesn't bode well for the future of the most prestigious spot on the card.
As noted, WWE has more star power, but that doesn't make for a better product when the same names circle its main championships all the time. AEW has its flaws, but its main event scene is more refreshing and dynamic; it has captured the same competitive feel we've come to expect in other sports.
WWE has given viewers highlights and positive representation, but it feels stagnant at times because of its attachment to legends, outdated plot devices and antiquated booking habits. Both companies deliver amazing matches, but AEW's weekly shows have produced a more gripping experience.