Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Kenneth Gainwell Is a Top-Priority Add

Fantasy football managers hoping to withstand the attrition of the long season should become acquainted with the latest injury reports and depth charts.

With so many fantasy contributors going down with various ailments—and more sure to join them in the coming weeks—it is critical to know who has been hurt, how long they will be out and who is replacing them.

Picking up backups is one of the best ways to add depth, as these handcuffs often make up a good chunk of a lost player’s production.

That is certainly the case leading into Week 8 since some of the most valuable waiver-wire targets were backups before injury elevated them to a more prominent role.

With that in mind, read on for the top free agents you should target to bolster your roster. All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.