Every NFL Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of the 2021 Regular Season

0 of 32

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

For every NFL fanbase, immense summer expectations have collided with reality over the first seven weeks of action.

Some of those expectations have become reality, of course. A certain hyped offseason team has since churned out a 7-0 record on a clear Super Bowl-contention pace.

But, "there are two sides to every coin" is an old adage for a reason. Reality has shattered high hopes for other fanbases, such as a 10-win team from a year ago that sputtered out of the gate to a 1-6 record.

Nearing the season's halfway mark, the best-case scenario for the rest of the regular season will look dramatically different for each team. In the case of contenders, that might be a deep playoff run. In the extreme other cases, it might mean proper development of a key piece of the future. In all cases, it stretches beyond simple final-record analysis.