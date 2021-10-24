Tua Tagovailoa: I 'Don't Listen' to Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors Involving Dolphins

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't letting the trade chatter bother him.

"I hear it," he said when discussing Deshaun Watson trade rumors, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. "I do hear it. I just don't listen to it."

Tagovailoa didn't tell reporters about the details of his discussions with head coach Brian Flores regarding the rumors but acknowledged he was appreciative of the transparency.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the Dolphins and Houston Texans are "very heavily engaged" in trade talks for Watson, with the AFC South team maintaining an asking price of at least three first-rounders and two additional picks as the Nov. 2 deadline approaches.

Watson has not played this season and is facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Both the NFL and Houston police are investigating, and the league could still place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List and prevent him from playing while investigations continue.

As for Tagovailoa, his comments came after Miami lost 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

He put his team in position to win with a touchdown pass to Mack Hollins with under three minutes remaining, but the Dolphins defense was unable to prevent Matt Ryan from leading the Falcons down the field for a game-winning field goal.

While Tagovailoa made mistakes with two interceptions, he also threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

It represented progress for a quarterback who entered play with a total QBR of 41.8. That would rank 25th in the league if he were eligible, per ESPN.