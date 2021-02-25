Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Raiders, Dolphins Among Teams Linked to Deal for QB

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Representatives for the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson have reportedly "broached" the idea of a trade with the team's front office amid the quarterback's rising frustrations.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic reported Thursday the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are among the potential landing spots for the eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

"Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future," according to The Athletic report.

Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market, as he was shipped to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson and Wilson, Sam Darnold is another signal-caller who's been linked to a possible move.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.