Buyer or Seller: Which Role Should Every NFL Team Take at Trade Deadline

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is roughly a week away, and at 4 p.m. ET on November 2, the market will officially close.

Over the next week, we're likely to see multiple players on the move, with perhaps a few notable names among the group. For some teams, however, the challenge won't be figuring out whom to target and what sort of deals to strike. It will be deciding if they should be buyers or sellers at the deadline.

The picture is more clouded than one might think for some franchises. Naturally, we're going to try to clear things up a bit before Week 8 arrives.

Here, we'll examine each franchise and determine its trade-deadline role based on factors like record, divisional competition, roster health and outlook—and for parity's sake, we'll place 16 teams in each category. We'll also dig into some potential trade chips and potential targets for each team.

Cap space isn't a factor here—two-thirds of the league has less than $10 million available, according to Spotrac—as franchises regularly find creative solutions when making win-now moves.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.