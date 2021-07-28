Dolphins' Xavien Howard Announces He's Requesting Trade After Failed Contract Talks

AP Photo/David Becker

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has requested a trade, saying the Fins haven't dealt with him in "good faith" regarding his desire to restructure his contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed Howard's Instagram message via Twitter on Tuesday:

The Dolphins and Howard agreed to a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May 2019, but he's outperformed that deal.

Howard is arguably the NFL's best cornerback. He landed on Pro Football Focus' All-Pro team for the 2020 season, and PFF's Sam Monson wrote the following on the 28-year-old's season:

"Xavien Howard finished with a league-leading interception total of 10 picks, but it was his down-to-down coverage that was truly more impressive this season. Howard allowed 52.2% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught for a passer rating of 53.0. He also had eight games this season in which he allowed 30 or fewer receiving yards, including three in which he didn't allow any yards at all. Howard has always had the big-play ability to generate turnovers, but this season he seemingly put it all together and was the second-highest-graded cornerback in football."

The $15,050,000 average annual value on Howard's contract ranks sixth among NFL cornerbacks, per Over the Cap. The Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey ranks first at $20 million.

Howard isn't even the highest-paid cornerback on his own team, with teammate Byron Jones inking a five-year, $82.5 million contract last offseason.

Howard notably held out during the offseason, skipping voluntary workouts and the team's mandatory minicamp.

He did show up for training camp:

However, Howard now appears ready to move on from the Dolphins after five seasons in Miami.

Miami selected Howard with the 38th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He's amassed 55 pass deflections and 22 interceptions during his five-year career, which includes two Pro Bowl nods and First Team All-Pro recognition in 2020.

He led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020.