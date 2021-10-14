Urban Meyer Rumors: Jaguars HC 'Never Had the Locker Room' to Lose Before Viral Video

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Some players on the Jacksonville Jaguars may not have been connecting with head coach Urban Meyer even before the recent scandal that put his standing with the team in question.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, sources don't believe Meyer's actions caused him to "lose the locker room" because he "never had the locker room" to begin with.

The sources noted that Meyer's coaching style "hasn't rung" with the Jags' veteran players the same way it clearly did with younger players during his coaching days in college.

Meyer recently came under fire for skipping the team flight back home after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, remaining in Ohio and being caught on video at his bar and restaurant in Dublin, Ohio, with a woman who was not his wife dancing closely in front of him.

Meyer was asked about the situation last week and told reporters he apologized to the team for his actions: "I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position."

The 57-year-old coach also attempted to explain what happened at the bar, saying: "There was a big group next [to] our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left."

In the wake of Meyer's press conference, Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement, calling Meyer's actions "inexcusable" and noting that he would have to regain the trust within the organization:

Despite Khan's clear aggravation, he kept Meyer in the fold, and the head coach later told reporters he never considered resigning from his position.

The Jags were in search of a big-name hire after going 23-43 with one playoff appearance in parts of five seasons under Doug Marrone.

Jacksonville managed to lure Meyer out of retirement by giving him his first NFL head coaching jobs after successful stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State in the college ranks.

Expectations were high for the three-time national champion, but it has been a difficult transition for him.

The Jaguars are one of only two winless teams in the NFL this season, sporting an 0-5 record. Jacksonville hasn't been particularly close in most games, with four of its five losses coming by double digits.

Meyer will look to get his first NFL win as a head coach Sunday when he leads the Jags against the Miami Dolphins in London.