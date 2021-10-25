NFL Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the Trade Deadline

1 of 7

David Richard/Associated Press

Was the Denver Broncos' 3-0 start merely a mirage? After the team was physically dominated by the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns on Thursday, it certainly appears that way.

Denver will have an opportunity to get back on track against the inconsistent Washington Football Team in Week 8, but Denver has lost four straight and resides in the AFC West basement. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater—who, to be fair, is dealing with a foot injury—has cooled off considerably since the team's hot start.

Bridgewater threw four touchdowns and no interceptions during the three-game winning streak. He's since thrown eight touchdowns but has also tossed five picks. Denver's offense came into the weekend ranked 18th in yards and 24th in scoring.

One popular name in the trade rumor mill is cornerback Kyler Fuller. The two-time Pro Bowler didn't play against Cleveland and received trade interest before the start of the season.

"The Denver Broncos, armed with four good cornerbacks, received calls on Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan in the preseason. What they wanted in return wasn't cheap: roughly a third- or fourth-rounder, multiple teams told me," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Fuller has fallen out of favor in Denver, playing just two defensive snaps in Week 6 and not appearing in Week 7. He might not be as in-demand as he was before the season, but Denver's asking price has likely dropped as well.

If the Broncos continue stumbling, head coach Vic Fangio will probably be on the hot seat, and Denver could be looking at a full-on rebuild. If the team wants to get a jump on that rebuild, dealing star pass-rusher Von Miller—who is in the final year of his contract—could also become an option.