3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 7 Loss

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their fifth loss of the 2021 season Sunday, and they did so in blowout fashion. After going up 7-0 on the game's opening drive, they essentially stumbled through the rest of the game.

Derek Carr threw an interception on the Las Vegas Raiders' first drive, but his team took control after that. The Eagles defense disappeared, and Las Vegas scored 17 unanswered points before halftime and two more touchdowns to open the third quarter.

The Eagles managed to make things a little more interesting late, but make no mistake, despite the 33-22 score this was an extremely lopsided loss—the second time in two weeks an Eagles game has played out as such.

While Philadelphia showed early promise with a 32-6 Week 1 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles have since shown they are simply not a playoff contender in 2021. Here are three takeaways from the team's latest loss.