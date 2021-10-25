3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 7 Loss

0 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on Sunday with a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. While the 27-3 defeat doesn't mean that Kansas City can't be a title contender in 2021, it does highlight serious issues with this team.

The Titans led 14-0 after one quarter and 27-0 at the half. The Chiefs were forced to play from behind all game, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was constantly under pressure. Eventually, Mahomes was pulled from the game after taking a hard hit to the head from Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He cleared concussion protocol but finished the game on the sideline.

Kansas City is tied for last place in the AFC West, and the team we saw Sunday could well miss the postseason. Here's what else we learned during the Chiefs' Week 7 loss.