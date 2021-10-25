B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 8

0 of 7

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

What a strange and wonderful week of college football.

Appalachian State kicked off the slate with an upset of Coastal Carolina, and Colorado State forgot how to manage the clock. And that happened before a weekend in which Kansas held Oklahoma scoreless for an entire half, Illinois won a nine-overtime affair and Army surrendered 70 points in a regulation game.

Some analysts have the responsibility to make sense of what happened. Here at B/R's Weekly Awards, on the other hand, it's simply a celebration of the ridiculousness.

And upsets. We never forget about upsets.

If you're new here, hello! Every Monday this season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up. A few topics might be humorous or downright strange.