Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If you felt so inclined, you could put several of Georgia's defensive units in the top five. The Bulldogs have been that dominant in allowing just 6.6 points and 209.1 total yards per game.

But what these linebackers have done against the run and in the pass rush is the most incredible part.

Led by Adam Anderson, Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith, Georgia is holding opponents to 2.2 yards per carry and 64.3 rushing yards per game. Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky are each averaging north of 190 rushing yards per game, but they had a combined total of 85 carries for 172 yards against the Dawgs, who have allowed just one rushing touchdown all season.

Georgia also has 25 sacks this season, as linemen Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker have made quite the habit of shoving guards and tackles backward at the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs don't force many turnovers—10 through seven games. Why bother getting greedy, though, when offenses have had such a difficult time trying to even string together two first downs against this force of nature?

Overall, Georgia is allowing 3.59 yards per play, and you have to go back to 2011 Alabama to find the last team in that general vicinity. After holding undefeated LSU to 92 total yards in a 21-0 shutout in the BCS Championship, that Crimson Tide defense ended the year at 3.32 yards allowed per play.

Georgia does still have regular-season games remaining against Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and Georgia Tech, each of whom is averaging better than 6.2 yards per play. Not to mention the presumed SEC Championship against Alabama and possibly games against Ohio State and Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. At least one of those offenses will likely figure out how to move the ball against this defense, keeping Georgia from finishing anywhere close to that 3.32 'Bama mark.

But let's be real: Comparing offenses of today—especially those in the SEC—to what they were a decade ago, finishing the year with anything below 4.0 yards allowed per play would be an amazing achievement. And this defense is well on its way to that feat.