WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 22

Credit: WWE.com

WWE ushered in a new era of SmackDown Friday on Fox with a new roster and the same Universal champion that has reigned over the brand since August of 2020.

Roman Reigns survived his battle with Brock Lesnar Thursday at Crown Jewel, but the wedge between he and special counsel Paul Heyman grew larger, thanks to some questionable actions on the part of the godfather of extreme.

What were Heyman's intentions in Riyadh, how did The Tribal Chief respond and what was Brock Lesnar's response?

Find out with this recap of the October 22 episode.