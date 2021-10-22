Biggest Snubs from NBA's Official 75 Greatest Players of All Time

0 of 12

The NBA revealed the final 26 names for its NBA 75th Anniversary Team on Thursday, rounding out the top 76 chosen by a panel of voters that included current and former players, coaches, executives and media members.

The list itself didn't feature a ton of surprises. Every player named to the top 50 ahead of the league's 50th anniversary reprised a spot. The remaining 26 was made up of a few retired players who didn't crack that late-90s squad and a number of notable active players.

All of the players who were voted in will receive plenty of well-deserved praise, so they're not the focus of this piece. Instead, we'll zero in on what is surely the biggest conversation in the wake of this reveal.

Who are the biggest snubs?

With the amount of talent that has made it to basketball's highest level, this list could probably stretch to 76 names too. There are statistical, cultural and other arguments for dozens whose names weren't called.

The following 12 (presented in alphabetical order by last name) have some of the strongest such arguments.