Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2021 Trade Deadline?

If NFL teams want to make like Monty Hall, time is running out.

The Nov. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching. It's a date that means different things for different teams. For bottom feeders, it's the last chance to unload veterans and add draft picks. For contenders, it's the final opportunity to add pieces to a playoff (or even Super Bowl) puzzle.

It's an important time of year—for some teams more than others.

For a few clubs, it's not a matter of wanting to make a deal—they need to swing a trade. Buyers need to fill holes that could derail their aspirations. Sellers need to get what they can for veterans who will probably be gone come next spring anyway.

Some teams are desperate to make a move (or three) before the deadline.

None more so than these.