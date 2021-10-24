Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Max Scherzer in Free Agency

6 of 11

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

10. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox's rotation is all about missing bats, so Scherzer would fit naturally alongside Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease as a finishing piece on a super-rotation that could keep the White Sox atop the AL Central for the foreseeable future.

This would, however, require the White Sox to stretch their budget even more than they already are. That could be done while they're in a win-now window, but they could deem it more sensible to address areas where they actually have needs. For instance, Marcus Semien would be a huge pickup for second base.

9. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are another team that was in the mix to land Scherzer at the deadline. That obviously didn't come to pass, but they could potentially try for him again during an offseason in which they'll have some luxury-tax breathing room.

Or, they could aim for other upgrades given that they already have Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi atop their rotation. For instance, they could go after Freddie Freeman at first base or target a much-needed relief upgrade such as Raisel Iglesias.

8. Philadelphia Phillies

After this season made it 10 years in a row without a postseason berth for the Phillies, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski vowed to be "aggressive" on the offseason market. If he covets Scherzer, well, it wouldn't be for the first time.

Of course, Citizens Bank Park isn't a great place for pitchers, and Scherzer might have some hard feelings about manager Joe Girardi. Still, he might be swayed by the right offer and the chance to reunite with Bryce Harper and also team up with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

7. Houston Astros

After hitting some snags with their starting pitching, the Astros could determine that Scherzer is just the pitcher they need. And with Carlos Correa, Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander set to come off their books, they should have enough financial leeway to go after him.

If so, the only question for Scherzer might concern whether the team's championship window is still as wide-open as it was between 2017 and 2019. With the Astros' regular-season returns having diminished in each of the last two seasons, perhaps not.

6. St. Louis Cardinals

As close as the Royals are to St. Louis, the Cardinals are obviously the only team that can offer Scherzer a proper homecoming. It might not hurt their chances that he has a 2.06 ERA lifetime at Busch Stadium, or that the team will get some financial room upon cutting Matt Carpenter and Carlos Martinez loose.

Even if the Cardinals' offer is good, though, Scherzer would be justified if he had doubts about the team's contention window. The Cardinals didn't even win the NL Central this year, and top stars like Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado aren't getting any younger.