Max Scherzer Rumors: Angels Could Be 'Big Player' for Dodgers Star in Free Agency

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have to compete with their northern neighbors if they hope to re-sign pitcher Max Scherzer this offseason.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels were interested in adding Scherzer before the trade deadline, and that desire to have him suit up alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani may carry over to the winter.

It's unclear how much the 37-year-old Scherzer could command in the offseason. The former Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals ace is finishing up a seven-year, $210 million deal, during which time he helped bring a World Series to D.C. in 2019.

