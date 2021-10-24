NBA Trade Watch: Predicting 10 'Showcase' Candidates This Season

0 of 10

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

While the NBA trade market rarely closes, it typically builds up over the course of the campaign before potentially erupting in a flurry of activity at the deadline.

The extra time spawns movement for several different seasons. Players who inked free-agent pacts aren't eligible to be traded right away. Most teams want to watch a good chunk of their games before determining whether to buy or sell and how aggressively to do it.

Teams that do sell, meanwhile, can use the extra time to showcase a trade candidate and, ideally, generate enough interest to receive top dollar.

Because of contract situations, poor fits with their current rosters or desires for change, the following 10 players rank among the most likely showcase candidates for 2021-22.