NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall, Rockets Mutually Agree to Find PG a New Home

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

John Wall and the Houston Rockets have reportedly "agreed on working together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star guard," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per that report, Wall will "remain present" around the team at training camp as it seeks a trade, but he will not appear in regular-season games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.