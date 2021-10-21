WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time since Super ShowDown on February 27, 2020, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Despite this being a show WWE knows some fans won't watch, management has stacked the card with several matches that could have long-lasting effects for the Superstars involved.

In addition to some big title bouts, we will also see the first Hell in a Cell match at one of these shows plus the finals for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Thursday's pay-per-view.