WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
For the first time since Super ShowDown on February 27, 2020, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.
Despite this being a show WWE knows some fans won't watch, management has stacked the card with several matches that could have long-lasting effects for the Superstars involved.
In addition to some big title bouts, we will also see the first Hell in a Cell match at one of these shows plus the finals for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Thursday's pay-per-view.
Crown Jewel Card
- The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Championship)
- Big E vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
- Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
- Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega (Queen's Crown Tournament finals)
- Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods (King of the Ring Finals)
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 11 a.m. ET (kickoff), 12 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Crown Jewel. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Crown Jewel Thoughts
Not only will this be the first WWE show in Saudi Arabia in over 18 months, but it is also WWE's first return to international shows since the start of the pandemic last year.
Unlike some of these events from the past, Crown Jewel is made up of matches that will impact just about every major storyline happening in WWE right now.
The crowning of a new King of the Ring and the first recipient of the Queen's Crown are going to be moments talked about for a long time after the show, especially if fans feel like the wrong people won.
Woods has been a vocal advocate for the return of the KOTR tournament for years, so many members of the WWE Universe are pulling for him to defeat Balor.
Will Goldberg make good on his threats of violence against The All Mighty? Will Rollins survive inside HIAC with the demented Edge? Who will leave with the King and Queen's crowns? Tune into Crown Jewel for the answers to these questions and much more.