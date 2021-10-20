Exclusive: Sasha Banks on WWE Crown Jewel, Dream WrestleMania Matches and More

5 of 5

Despite wrestling on The Grandest Stage of Them All six times since 2016, Banks has yet to win a single match at WrestleMania. She's been part of some fun multi-woman matches and had an instant classic with Belair in the main event this year, but she's still searching for her first victory at the event.

It was around this time last year when she went on the record in saying she wanted Belair at WrestleMania 37, so if she could envision herself headlining next year's installment this far in advance, three notable names come to mind.

"I see myself main-eventing WrestleMania either against Nicki Minaj, Charlotte Flair or Bayley," she said. "Those are my top three picks. If I predicted that one last year, I feel like any of those are a WrestleMania-caliber match."

WrestleMania 38 will be staged at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and any of those matches (specifically the special-attraction bout with Minaj) would make the marquee. That's assuming she'll still be active in the ring by then and won't be taking more time off to focus on her acting career.

Banks became an even bigger star with her role on the second season of The Mandalorian last year. She wants to continue pursing roles after her experience on the show proved to be a game-changer for her.

"First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I'm not on the next season," she said. "But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

"It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn't expecting, but now I'm in this whole new Hollywood world and it's going amazingly. I'm so excited for the fans, and I can't wait for my fans to see what's next.”

As for her scene with Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale, she admits to knowing a bit about it beforehand (despite other actors from the show saying they were in the dark) but mostly enjoyed watching the memorable moment unfold with everyone else when it hit Disney Plus that day.

“I was in the scene as well, so I had to know a little bit, I read the script," Banks said. "But it was so cool watching it as well because every time The Mandalorian came on, it was always on a Friday so it was right before I went to work at SmackDown.

"I was watching as a fan with everybody else and freaking out even though I'm on the show and then I walked to work. Everybody backstage was freaking out, and it's just so cool to see your co-workers freak out about something that's not just wrestling. It's usually, 'Great match!' or 'Great segment!' Instead it's, 'You're on freaking Star Wars, The Mandalorian.' That episode was so cool and I was like, 'Yep, of course I am.'"

