NBA Opening Night 2021: Lineup Advice for FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy

Randall Benton/Associated Press

The reality of NBA daily fantasy contests is that you can't rely solely on superstars.

On Tuesday night, you have to pick which of the superstars on the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will perform at the highest level.

The abundance of superstars to choose from opens up the potential for plenty of different lineup combinations, which is something that you can't typically say about two-game slates.

The best way to approach Tuesday's two-game slate should be to focus on high-salary forwards and look for depth at guard.

Kyrie Irving's absence from the Brooklyn Nets makes this strategy more feasible because there will be increased playing time for a few guards.

James Harden, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook are all intriguing guard options, but you could get away with Patty Mills, Joe Harris and even Jordan Poole, who could receive more minutes with Klay Thompson out.

The depth is thinner at forward. Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline the position and a pairing of two of those four players will be a nice base for any lineup.