3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 6 Loss

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills came inches short of either setting up a game-tying field goal, or scoring a game-winning touchdown on Monday night.

With 22 seconds left, the Bills dialed up a quarterback sneak for Josh Allen to convert on a 4th-and-1. Allen was stopped by a Tennessee Titans surge through the left side of the Buffalo offensive line. The stop allowed the Titans to close out a 34-31 victory.

The call was the correct one in the moment, but it backfired and handed Buffalo its second defeat of the season.

Although the Bills made some mistakes on Monday night, you should not feel bad for the franchise.

Buffalo is likely going to win the AFC East and it will not lose many games after its Week 7 bye. In fact, the Bills have three get-right games in front of them against the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.