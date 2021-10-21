The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Crown Jewel

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 may have been the biggest show WWE would put on in Saudi Arabia. The title matches promised were massive. The competition was fierce from the opening bell.

It was clear that any title could change hands at any time, though in the end, all the champions ended up on top. Roman Reigns, Big E and more retained their gold when it mattered most. Becky Lynch even managed to overcome Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

While the champions remained the same, many stars did get big wins for this show. In particular, the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments ended with surprise winners.

Xavier Woods made his dream come true. Zelina Vega rebounded from a losing streak to reign atop the women's division. Both should massively benefit from this spotlight.

Edge proved that he is as good as he has ever been in an incredible match with Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. Goldberg managed to even the score with Bobby Lashley, leaving The All Mighty humbled.

The whole show had the vibe of a major WWE pay-per-view event, and it will likely be watched and celebrated as such over just about all Saudi Arabia events that came before. Some wrestlers will also be celebrating far more than others given the results.