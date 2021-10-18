WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18October 18, 2021
Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on WWE Network on Peacock, so Monday's Raw was the final chance WWE had to make changes to the card.
The King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments both found their finalists after Jinder Mahal took on Xavier Woods and Doudrop battled Shayna Baszler.
The winners of those matches will go on to face Finn Balor and Zelina Vega in the respective tournament finals in Saudi Arabia.
Raw women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair and The Street Profits took on RK-Bro.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of WWE Raw before Crown Jewel.
Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods
Charlotte came out at the start of the show and gave a promo about how she is going to beat Belair tonight to retain the Raw women's title. The EST joined her in the ring and promised to take the title with her to Crown Jewel so she can become a double champion.
The first match of the night was the semifinals bout in the KOTR tourney between Woods and Mahal. Kofi Kingston, Veer and Shanky were all at ringside.
They locked up and Mahal easily overpowered Woods to take him down. He tripped Mahal into the middle rope and hit a dropkick to the back followed by several chops. The Maharaja regained the upper hand and kept Woods on defense for a few minutes until the commercial break.
We returned to see Woods starting to make a comeback, but Mahal countered a DDT and hit a slam for a two-count. Woods recovered but ended up jumping right into Mahal's arms for the Khallas. Woods barely made it to the ropes to break the ref's count.
Mahal placed him on the top turnbuckle but Woods fought him off and hit a huge elbow drop for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This match was decent, especially for Mahal, but the outcome is what really matters. Wood becoming King of the Ring is something so many people want and WWE just brought us one step closer to that outcome.
Mahal did a good job keeping up with Woods' speed. It's easy to forget how big Mahal is until you see him next to somebody like Woods.
The booking definitely affected the grade in a positive way. On any other night, this would have gotten a C. Sometimes, the story behind the outcome makes that big of a difference.
Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy
After having an altercation backstage while Reggie was trying to avoid other Superstars to keep his 24/7 title, Austin Theory and R-Truth agreed to have a match.
Truth came out and revealed a bait and switch with Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma looked energized as he made his entrance. They locked up and Theory backed Hardy to the corner for a clean break.
He knocked Hardy down and mocked his signature dance. Hardy rolled him up for a two-count before drilling him with a dropkick. Theory rolled out of the ring and hit a neckbreaker on the floor.
We returned from a break to see Theory still dominating the action. Hardy began to rally and hit a series of quick moves for a two-count. They took the fight out of the ring where Hardy hit Poetry in Motion.
He set up for the Swanton but Theory tripped him on the top rope and then hit his finisher for the win. Hardy got some revenge after the match and hit the Twist of Fate before taking a selfie with the downed Theory.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Even with a commercial break separating the two halves, this felt like a short match. However, both men looked really good from start to finish.
Hardy works well with these younger talents because he was once in their shoes. He is the perfect veteran to work with somebody who is young and looking to make an impact.
If they went 10 minutes uninterrupted, it feels like they could pull off a show-stealing performance together.