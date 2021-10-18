WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18

1 of 2

Charlotte came out at the start of the show and gave a promo about how she is going to beat Belair tonight to retain the Raw women's title. The EST joined her in the ring and promised to take the title with her to Crown Jewel so she can become a double champion.

The first match of the night was the semifinals bout in the KOTR tourney between Woods and Mahal. Kofi Kingston, Veer and Shanky were all at ringside.

They locked up and Mahal easily overpowered Woods to take him down. He tripped Mahal into the middle rope and hit a dropkick to the back followed by several chops. The Maharaja regained the upper hand and kept Woods on defense for a few minutes until the commercial break.

We returned to see Woods starting to make a comeback, but Mahal countered a DDT and hit a slam for a two-count. Woods recovered but ended up jumping right into Mahal's arms for the Khallas. Woods barely made it to the ropes to break the ref's count.

Mahal placed him on the top turnbuckle but Woods fought him off and hit a huge elbow drop for the win.

Grade: B-

Analysis

This match was decent, especially for Mahal, but the outcome is what really matters. Wood becoming King of the Ring is something so many people want and WWE just brought us one step closer to that outcome.

Mahal did a good job keeping up with Woods' speed. It's easy to forget how big Mahal is until you see him next to somebody like Woods.

The booking definitely affected the grade in a positive way. On any other night, this would have gotten a C. Sometimes, the story behind the outcome makes that big of a difference.