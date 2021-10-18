3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 6 Win

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers continued to put their Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints behind them Sunday. After surviving the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, the Packers played a hard-fought game against the rival Chicago Bears in Week 6 and emerged victorious.

It wasn't always pretty, and Green Bay found itself down early, but as he has done many times in the past, Aaron Rodgers rallied the Packers and overcame Chicago.

"I still own you," Rodgers told Bears fans during the game, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers is now 22-5 against the Bears (including playoffs), and he proved that at 37 he is still capable of handling his bitter NFC North rival.

Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago in Week 6.