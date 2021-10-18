3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 6 Win

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 6 WinOctober 18, 2021
The Green Bay Packers continued to put their Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints behind them Sunday. After surviving the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, the Packers played a hard-fought game against the rival Chicago Bears in Week 6 and emerged victorious.
It wasn't always pretty, and Green Bay found itself down early, but as he has done many times in the past, Aaron Rodgers rallied the Packers and overcame Chicago.
"I still own you," Rodgers told Bears fans during the game, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Rodgers is now 22-5 against the Bears (including playoffs), and he proved that at 37 he is still capable of handling his bitter NFC North rival.
Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago in Week 6.
The Packers Are Capable of Grinding Out a Win
While Rodgers may have felt the need to trash-talk the home crowd, he wasn't particularly impressive when attacking Chicago's secondary. He hit few long passes and mostly worked the defense with body blows on underneath routes.
Rodgers finished with only 195 passing yards, while top deep threat Davante Adams had only four receptions for 89 yards.
But the Packers showed that they can excel with the short-passing game and the run when they have to. Rodgers still tossed a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for a third score. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were superb.
Jones rushed for 76 yards and a 5.8 yards-per-carry average, while Dillon carried for 59 yards and a 5.4 yards-per-carry average. That's good work against a Bears defense ranked 14th in yards per attempt allowed.
The fact that Green Bay didn't consistently air it out and still won decisively should please the Packers faithful. Championship-caliber teams can win in a variety of ways, and Green Bay is proving it can do exactly that.
This Defense Is Becoming a Problem...for the Opposition
While the Packers don't boast an elite defense—it ranks 13th in points allowed—Green Bay is proving that it can wreak havoc and create mistakes.
With an interception of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the Packers defense has posted nine takeaways in the past five games. The defense sacked Fields four times and consequently has seven sacks over the past two weeks.
Green Bay still needs to do a better job of limiting points in the red zone—the Packers have allowed 15 red-zone touchdowns and opponents have scored on 100 percent of their red-zone trips. However, if the Packers can fix that issue, this defense could be great.
Green Bay was without cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King on Sunday and still limited Chicago to 277 yards of total offense. That's an encouraging sign.
The Packers are hopeful that Alexander will return "in a matter of weeks."
This Is a Resilient Packers Team
The Packers easily could have experienced a letdown following Week 5's emotional overtime win against Cincinnati. While Green Bay didn't exactly come out hot, it failed to fall into a trap in a pivotal divisional game.
Similarly, the Packers could have stumbled in Week 2 following their 38-3 beatdown at the hands of the Saints in Week 1. While Green Bay was flat early in that game, it surged late to overtake the Detroit Lions 35-17.
In the Cincinnati game, Green Bay survived four missed kicks from Mason Crosby and still got in position for the kicker to hit the game-winner in overtime.
The Packers are proving this year that they are capable of taking blows and coming back swinging. That's another quality possessed by championship-caliber teams—and another reason for the Packers fanbase to feel good about this team's chances of winning a title.
