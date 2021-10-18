Over/Under: 7 NHL Underdogs to Bet on Winning Trophies This Season

0 of 7

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

This is the NHL betting post for people who feel like bragging rights just aren't enough. For those who need a bag to go along with their I-told-you-sos.

The house usually wins when it comes to sports betting, and there's a reason for that. Yet each year, gambling becomes more and more ingrained with sports in North America. Long gone are the days when your office fantasy league is the only thing you can put money on as the regular season unfolds. For instance, earlier this year, Arizona made it legal to bet on sports games via mobile apps.

Sure, one could always to to Las Vegas to place their bets, but doing so from the comfort of your own couch is largely becoming easier. As of now, it's legal to place online bets in 18 states, according to Jim Sergent of USA Today. Even more eye-popping is the number of Americans who say they plan to bet on NFL games this season.

Joseph Spector of the Journal News reported that 45 million Americans said that they plan to bet on pro football this season. The NHL will punch in at a fraction of the more popular NFL, but it's clear that betting on games and outcomes is firmly a part of sports' DNA.

There's just too much money to be made across the board.

Safe bettors will keep their exposure to risk low. That isn't what we're here to examine today. If you want to bet money on Connor McDavid to win the scoring race, we won't try to stop you. There are other players in the league we think represent opportunities for larger returns, however.