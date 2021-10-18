B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 7

0 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Are we having fun yet?

Only seven days after ending Penn State's unbeaten campaign, No. 2 Iowa suffered a similar fate at the hands of Purdue. Top-ranked Georgia also ticketed Kentucky to the land of imperfection, moving the 2021 season one step closer to a unique College Football Playoff.

Yes, that sound you hear is the Cincinnati hype train. But as we embrace the Bearcats' pursuit of a national stage, B/R's Weekly Awards is still highlighting the best, strangest moments of Week 7.

Major upset? Here for it. Semi-controversial postgame quote? We're all in. Rutgers, though? Not exactly adding to the fun.

If you're new here, hello! Every Monday this season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up. A few topics might be humorous or downright strange.