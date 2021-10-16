UFC Fight Night 195: Ladd vs. Dumont Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Aspen Ladd is back after nearly two years away from the Octagon, and Norma Dumont will be the one to welcome her in the main event of UFC Fight Night 195 from Las Vegas.

The main event came to be through a series of unfortunate events. Dumont was originally scheduled to fight Holly Holm, but the former champion was forced to withdraw from the fight because of injury. Ladd was supposed to make her return against Macy Chiasson at Fight Night 194, but she was forced to withdraw because of weight-cut difficulties.

As a result, Ladd will now fight Dumont at featherweight in a matchup that could go a long way toward creating a contender for Amanda Nunes' heavier division.

The heavyweight division will be in the spotlight in the co-main event with Andrei Arlovski fighting rising Brazilian heavyweight Carlos Felipe.

Here's a look at the whole card with odds and a closer look at the biggest fights of the evening.