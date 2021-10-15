Exclusive: Roman Reigns on the Genius of Brock Lesnar, WWE SmackDown and More

5 of 7

It was many months—if not years—in the making, but the reveal of Reigns' new entrance music on the April 30 edition of SmackDown was well worth the wait.

The song encapsulates his new heel persona and sets the tone for whatever match or segment he's about to have as soon as it hits. The audience is then in awe of the megastar vibe he gives off when he walks down the ramp.

"A lot of it was just trying to create that iconic feel to where immediately you know, 'Oh, he's here. He's coming out,'" he said about what went into making the music. "That's where we went with the two different beats, the two different melodies: to have that 20-, 25-second opening that's preparing them. I wanted it to transition from there into something more I could vibe to.

He continued: "The old Shield Roman Reigns theme was cool, and it grew on me. And if you do something over and over for a long time, you figure out how to vibe to it, but this is a track that makes my head nod, and you'll see it and my cousins are doing the same thing in the back. It gives you that ultimate swag when you're walking out. And especially for an entrance, that's the most important thing: people seeing and feeling that swagger and energy and confidence coming off of you."

Reigns added that the entrance music enhances the environment in the arena, and he is correct. It can make or break anyone in wrestling, and his just so happens to fits him to perfection.

Part of the inspiration behind the theme was wanting to give it a mafia-esque sound, as well as a "final boss" feel. It was important for him to capture the right vibe to maximize his energy, make himself more comfortable and enhance his character and presentation. He even listened to early versions of it during morning workouts for several months so could find his stride and see whether it was worthy of being blasted at the gym.

As for why he didn't debut the track at WrestleMania 37, he answered: "It wasn't ready. Me and the big man weren't agreeing on a couple of things, so I was like, 'Screw it, I'm not going out to it now.' I have to feel it because nobody outside of my cousins and Paul is walking out to that. To me, these are the types of things I have to 100 percent be connected to, and that's why our audience can trust me and the presentation and the character and everything I'm doing.

"If it doesn't feel right, I'm not going to do that s--t," he added. "It's got to be on point with how I feel, and I have to be able to commit and connect to it. Otherwise it's going to be see-through. I'm not the type that can memorize and recite. I have to feel. I have to have instincts. And for me to be able to do that, I have to be comfortable and committed and believe in what's presented to me so I can present it to our audience."