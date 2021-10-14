Celtics' Complete 2021-22 Season Preview and Predictions

0 of 3

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics entered the 2020-21 NBA season with championship expectations and exited it without a playoff series win for the first time in five years.

Boston won't carry the same expectations into the upcoming campaign, which might qualify as both good and bad news.

On the one hand, this roster could really surprise people. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are stars, and Marcus Smart might be a hit as the new primary playmaker.

On the other, the Shamrocks won't blow anyone away on paper. Gone are the days of having a Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward or Kemba Walker alongside the young star wings. Now, it's nothing but role players with Tatum and Brown, though Boston hopes a few of those players might become something greater.

A new day has dawned for the Celtics, so let's dig into it with a 2021-22 season guide featuring an offseason recap, a rundown of the biggest storylines and both best- and worst-case scenarios for the club.