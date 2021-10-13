3 49ers Players Who Need to Step Up for a SF Playoff Push

0 of 3

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

It's only five games into the NFL season, but Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers' 2021 campaign is on the ropes.

That's what happens when you start 2-3 in the toughest division in the NFL. After starting the season with two wins, the Niners are now at the bottom of the NFC West and have lost three straight games.

The Week 6 bye couldn't be coming at a better time.

It gives the team a week to regroup and get healthy with a tipping-point game coming up in Week 7. The Niners will play the Colts on Sunday Night Football, and while it's hard to say a game in Week 7 is do or die, the 49ers' would certainly be up against it with a loss.

That gives the Niners two weeks to figure out some things and be healthier and rejuvenated in time to get things back on track.

While adjustments need to be made and some players just need to get healthy, getting more from these three names would certainly help San Francisco get into the playoff picture over the next month.